Neil Young with The Crazy Horse - Born To Rock USA Tour 1986
Rock
2019
1.
Mr Soul (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
2.
Cinnamon Girl (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
3.
When You Dance I Can Really Love (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
4.
Down By The River (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
5.
Drive Back (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
6.
Born To Rock (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
7.
Heart Of Gold (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
8.
Sugar Mountain (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
9.
The Needle & The Damage Done (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
10.
After The Gold Rush (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
11.
Sample And Hold (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
12.
Computer Age (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
13.
Violent Side (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
14.
Like A Hurricane (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30
15.
My My Hey Hey (Extrait)
Neil Young
0:30