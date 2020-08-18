Neil Young with The Crazy Horse - Born To Rock USA Tour 1986

Rock

2019

1.

Mr Soul (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
2.

Cinnamon Girl (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
3.

When You Dance I Can Really Love (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
4.

Down By The River (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
5.

Drive Back (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
6.

Born To Rock (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
7.

Heart Of Gold (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
8.

Sugar Mountain (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
9.

The Needle & The Damage Done (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
10.

After The Gold Rush (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
11.

Sample And Hold (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
12.

Computer Age (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
13.

Violent Side (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
14.

Like A Hurricane (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30
15.

My My Hey Hey (Extrait)

Neil Young

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Deanstreet Records