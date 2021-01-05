Neither One Of Us

Neither One Of Us

Pop

1973

1.

Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye) (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30
2.

It's Gotta Be That Way (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30
3.

For Once In My Life (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30
4.

This Child Needs Its Father (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30
5.

Who Is She (And What Is She To You) (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30
6.

And This Is Love (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30
7.

Daddy Could Swear, I Declare (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30
8.

Can't Give It Up No More (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30
9.

Don't It Make You Feel Guilty (Extrait)

Gladys Knight & The Pips

0:30

9 chansons

35 min

© UNI - MOTOWN