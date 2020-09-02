Nellie the Elephant & Well Loved Nursery Songs and Rhymes

Nellie the Elephant & Well Loved Nursery Songs and Rhymes

Musique pour enfants

2004

1.

Never Smile At a Crocodile (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

We Are Siamese If You Please (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Morningtown Ride (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Chick, Chick, Chick, Chick, Chicken (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

I Wanna Be Like You (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Nelliet the Elephant (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Food Glorious Food (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

A Spoonful of Sugar (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Sweet Gingerbread Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

The Runaway Train (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Honey Bee's Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Bare Necessities (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

This Old Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Hush a Bye Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Grasshoppers Three (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

I Had a Little Nut Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Lavender's Blue (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Mary Had a Little Lamb (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Little Miss Muffet (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Betty Botter (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:28
31.

1,2,345 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
32.

Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
33.

Over In the Meadow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
34.

Seven Little Pigs Wentt to Market (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
35.

The Farmer's In His Den (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
36.

Ring a Ring O' Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
37.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
38.

Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
39.

Dance Thumbkin Dance (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
40.

Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
41.

The Spider and the Fly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

41 chansons

1 h 09 min

© CRS Records