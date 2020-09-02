Nellie the Elephant & Well Loved Nursery Songs and Rhymes
Musique pour enfants
2004
1.
Never Smile At a Crocodile (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
We Are Siamese If You Please (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Morningtown Ride (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Chick, Chick, Chick, Chick, Chicken (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
I Wanna Be Like You (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Nelliet the Elephant (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Food Glorious Food (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
A Spoonful of Sugar (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Sweet Gingerbread Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
The Runaway Train (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Honey Bee's Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Bare Necessities (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
This Old Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Hush a Bye Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Row, Row, Row Your Boat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Grasshoppers Three (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
I Had a Little Nut Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Lavender's Blue (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Mary Had a Little Lamb (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Little Miss Muffet (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Betty Botter (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:28
31.
1,2,345 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
32.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
33.
Over In the Meadow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
34.
Seven Little Pigs Wentt to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
35.
The Farmer's In His Den (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
36.
Ring a Ring O' Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
37.
Three Blind Mice (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
38.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
39.
Dance Thumbkin Dance (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
40.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
41.
The Spider and the Fly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30