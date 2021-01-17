New Beginning

R&B

1996

1.

New Beginning (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
2.

You're the One (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
3.

Whatcha Need (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
4.

On & On (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
5.

It's All About U (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
6.

Use Your Heart (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
7.

Where Is The Love (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
8.

Fine Time (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
9.

Love Is So Amazin' (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
10.

Use Your Heart (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
11.

You Are My Love (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
12.

I'm So In Love (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
13.

When This Feeling (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
14.

What's It Gonna Be (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
15.

That's What I'm Here For (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
16.

Don't Waste Your Time (Extrait)

SWV

0:30
17.

Soul Intact (Extrait)

SWV

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 07 min

© RCA Records Label

