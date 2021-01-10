New Folks

New Folks

Jazz

2014

1.

Old Folks (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
2.

Fried Bananas (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
3.

Hello George (For G. Shearing) (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
4.

Blues in the Closet (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
5.

How Deep Is the Ocean (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
6.

Jenny Wren (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
7.

Song for D (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
8.

Sublime (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
9.

Pivoine (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
10.

L'eternel Desir (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
11.

Standing At the Window Waving Goodbye (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
12.

Toscane (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30
13.

Winter Moon (Extrait)

Philip Catherine

0:30

13 chansons

57 min

© ACT Music