New Songs from Old Guitars

Country

2016

1.

Old Guitar (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
2.

Song I Came Here to Sing (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
3.

That's Why I Want You (Acoustic) (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
4.

Just for Me (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
5.

Oliva Gail (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
6.

Angel (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
7.

Footsteps of Dylan (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
8.

One Way In (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
9.

Olive Gail (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
10.

Make a Dream Come True (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
11.

That's Why I Want You (Electric) (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30
12.

Quietly (Extrait)

Kent Blazy

0:30

12 chansons

46 min

© Kent Blazy