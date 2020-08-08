New Vibe Man in Town

Jazz

2012

1.

All the Things You Are (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

Riot-Chorus (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

You Stepped Out of a Dream (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Always (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Like Someone in Love (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Relaxing (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Joy Spring (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

Three-Four, The Blues (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
10.

Sir John (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
11.

Move (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
12.

So Many Things (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
13.

Minor Blues (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
14.

Our Waltz (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Stardust Records