New Vibe Man in Town
Jazz
2012
1.
All the Things You Are (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
2.
Over the Rainbow (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
Riot-Chorus (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
You Stepped Out of a Dream (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
5.
Always (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
6.
Like Someone in Love (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
7.
Relaxing (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
8.
Joy Spring (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
9.
Three-Four, The Blues (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
10.
Sir John (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
11.
Move (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
12.
So Many Things (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
13.
Minor Blues (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
14.
Our Waltz (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30