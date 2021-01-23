New Wave 80S Music Playlist

New Wave 80S Music Playlist

Pop

2018

1.

Don't Go (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
2.

When I'm with You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
3.

Enola Gay (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
4.

Stop the Cavalry (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
5.

Wonderful Life (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
6.

Johnny, Johnny Come Home (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
7.

Japanese Boy (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
8.

Atomic (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
9.

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
10.

Cruel Summer (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
11.

Der Kommissar (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
12.

You Came (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
13.

Jeopardy (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
14.

Bette Davis Eyes (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
15.

Ça plane pour moi (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
16.

Theme from S-Express (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30

16 chansons

55 min

© Red Brick Music