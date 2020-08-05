New York Groove

New York Groove

Jazz

2006

1.

Phat City (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

French Girls (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

N.Y. In July (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

If You Were Here (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Prismo Beach (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Modern Jazz (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Wild And Wonderful (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Neptune Hotel (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Burrito Veracruz (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Out Of Town (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Mondays On Bleeker Street (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Cool Street (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Stella By Starlight (Intro) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Stella By Starlight (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
15.

Coney Island (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 14 min

© TCB - The Montreux Jazz Label™