New York Groove
Jazz
2006
1.
Phat City (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
French Girls (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
N.Y. In July (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
If You Were Here (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Prismo Beach (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Modern Jazz (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Wild And Wonderful (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Neptune Hotel (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Burrito Veracruz (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Out Of Town (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Mondays On Bleeker Street (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Cool Street (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Stella By Starlight (Intro) (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
Stella By Starlight (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
15.
Coney Island (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30