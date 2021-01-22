Nica's Dream (50 Tracks - Digital Remastered)

Jazz

2011

1.

Nica's Dream (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Moanin' (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Ecaroh (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Little Melonae (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

The Theme (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Social Call (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Once in a While (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

Minor's Holiday (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Infra-Rae (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
10.

Couldn't It Be You? (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
11.

Late Show (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
12.

A Night in Tunisia (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
13.

Yesterdays (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
14.

Avila and Tequila (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
15.

Hank's Symphony (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
16.

I Remember Clifford (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
17.

Weird-O (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
18.

D's Dilemma (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
19.

Just for Marty (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
20.

Just One of Those Things (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
21.

Ill Wind (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
22.

Split Kick (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
23.

Carol's Interlude (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
24.

Wee Dot (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
25.

The End of a Love Affair (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
26.

Sportin' Crowd (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
27.

Lady Bird (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
28.

Deciphering the Message (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
29.

Gone With the Wind (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
30.

Nica's Tempo (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
31.

What's New (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
32.

I Waited for You (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
33.

Announcement By Art Blakey (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
34.

Quicksilver (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
35.

Prince Albert (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
36.

It's You or No One (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
37.

Alone Together (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
38.

Soft Winds (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
39.

Like Someone in Love (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
40.

I Talk to the Trees (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
41.

Lou's Blues (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
42.

Cranky Spanky (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
43.

Confirmation (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
44.

Now's the Time (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
45.

If I Had You (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
46.

The Way You Look Tonight (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
47.

Blues (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
48.

Once in a While (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
49.

Mayreh (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
50.

Announcement By Pee Wee Marquette (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

50 chansons

5 h 60 min

