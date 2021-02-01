Nicolette
Country
2004
1.
Lotta Love (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
2.
Rhumba Girl (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
3.
You Send Me (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
4.
Can't Get Away from You (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
5.
Mexican Divorce (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
6.
Baby, Don't You Do It (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
7.
Give a Little (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
8.
Angels Rejoiced (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
9.
French Waltz (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
10.
Come Early Mornin' (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
11.
Last in Love (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30