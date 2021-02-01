Nicolette

Nicolette

Country

2004

1.

Lotta Love (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
2.

Rhumba Girl (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
3.

You Send Me (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
4.

Can't Get Away from You (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
5.

Mexican Divorce (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
6.

Baby, Don't You Do It (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
7.

Give a Little (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
8.

Angels Rejoiced (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
9.

French Waltz (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
10.

Come Early Mornin' (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30
11.

Last in Love (Extrait)

Nicolette Larson

0:30

11 chansons

38 min

© Rhino - Warner Records