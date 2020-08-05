No More Cocoons
Divers
1993
Disque 1
1.
Message From Our Sponsor (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
2.
Soundbite-Jaw One/The Prosecutor Speaks (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:21
3.
Mild Kingdom (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
4.
Soundbite-Jaw Two (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
5.
Vietnam Never Happened (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
6.
What Reagan Didn't Know (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
7.
May All Your Dreams Be Wonderful (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
8.
Soundbite-Jaw Three (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
9.
Urinalysis Is Freedom (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
10.
Names for Bands (New Improved Version) (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Talk ON Censorship/Letter To Tipper Gore (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
2.
Why I'm Glad The Space Shuttle Blew Up (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
3.
Fuck Facts! (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
4.
Stars & Stripes Of Corruption (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30