Noël En Harmonie Vol. 2

Instrumental

2014

1.

The Christmas Song (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
2.

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
3.

The Christmas Waltz (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
4.

Ça berger assemblons-nous (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
5.

Nouvelle agréable (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
6.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
7.

Jingle Bell Rock (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
8.

Happy Christmas (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
9.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
10.

Some Day My Prince Will Come (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
11.

Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
12.

Waltz Of The Flowers (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
13.

Joy To The World (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30
14.

When You Wish Upon A Star (Extrait)

Michel Donato

0:30

14 chansons

34 min

© Justin Time Records