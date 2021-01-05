Non Stop Dancing 1977/2

Non Stop Dancing 1977/2

Pop

1977

1.

Under The Moon Of Love / Living Next Door To Alice / Livin' Thing (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
2.

Da Doo Ron Ron / Africa Man / Blinded By The Light (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
3.

Love Me / I'm In Love / Night And Day (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
4.

If You Leave Me Now / Knowing Me, Knowing You (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
5.

Music Train / Don't Leave Me This Way / Hey Baby (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
6.

Get It Down / I'm Your Boogie Man (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
7.

Car Wash Medley (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
8.

What Can I Say / Sing A Song / Sunny (Extrait)

James Last

0:30

8 chansons

42 min

© Polydor