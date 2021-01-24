Non Stop Evergreens

Non Stop Evergreens

Pop

1969

1.

Deep In The Heart Of Texas / Mañana / Sugar Bush (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
2.

Exodus / Who's Sorry Now / La Bamba (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
3.

Love Is A Many Splendored Thing / My Happiness (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
4.

Rum And Coca-Cola / Quando, Quando / South America, Take It Away (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
5.

Tea For Two / Day O / Me And My Shadow (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
6.

Goody Goody / Ain't She Sweet / Bei mir bist du schön (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
7.

The Blacksmith Blues / Sixteen Tons / Don't Fence Me In (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
8.

Night And Day / In The Mood / How High The Moon (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
9.

I Left My Heart In San Francisco / Tom Dooley (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
10.

Happy Days Are Here Again / Yearning (Just For You) / Bostella (Extrait)

James Last

0:30

10 chansons

38 min

© Polydor