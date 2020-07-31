Nothing Lasts...But Nothing Is Lost

Nothing Lasts...But Nothing Is Lost

Musique électronique

2005

1.

Botanical Dimensions (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
2.

Outer Shpongolia (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
3.

Levitation Nation (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
4.

Periscopes of Consciousness (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
5.

Schmaltz Herring (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
6.

Nothing Lasts... (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
7.

Shnitzled in the Negev (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
8.

...But Nothing is Lost (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
9.

When Shall I be Free? (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
10.

The Stamen of the Shamen (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
11.

Circuits of the Imagination (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
12.

Linguistic Mystic (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
13.

Mentalism (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
14.

Invocation (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
15.

Molecular Superstructure (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
16.

Turn Up the Silence (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
17.

Exhalation (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
18.

Connoisseur of Hallucinations (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
19.

The Nebbish Route (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30
20.

Falling Awake (Extrait)

Shpongle

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Twisted Records Ltd