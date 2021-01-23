Nous Les Gars, Nous Les Filles

Musique Francophone

2017

1.

Nous les gars, nous les filles (Boys and girls) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

Oui mon cher (I want that) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Le p'tit clown de ton cœur (Cathy's clown) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Ce s'rait bien (Sweet nothin's) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Ce n'est pas méchant (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Tu parles trop (You talk too much) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Kili watch (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Une boum chez John (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Mon septième ciel (Seven steps to love) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Bien trop timide (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Oui j'ai (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Tu m'plais (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

12 chansons

29 min

© Clair de Lune