Nous Les Gars, Nous Les Filles
Musique Francophone
2017
1.
Nous les gars, nous les filles (Boys and girls) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Oui mon cher (I want that) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Le p'tit clown de ton cœur (Cathy's clown) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Ce s'rait bien (Sweet nothin's) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Ce n'est pas méchant (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Tu parles trop (You talk too much) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Kili watch (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Une boum chez John (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Mon septième ciel (Seven steps to love) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Bien trop timide (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
Oui j'ai (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Tu m'plais (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30