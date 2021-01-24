Nouvel air
Hip-hop
2018
1.
Intro (feat. Xo47) (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
2.
Risk (feat. Misa) (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
3.
Bonita (feat. 8ième) (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
4.
Nouvel air (feat. Spartack, Galipeault) (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
5.
Manipuler (feat. Kasper) (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
6.
Latéral (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
7.
Gold (feat. Xo47) (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
8.
Comme moi (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
9.
Blanche (feat. Rwo, Ampee) (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
10.
Cob (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
11.
Toute la night (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30
12.
Outro (Extrait)
Bronson
0:30