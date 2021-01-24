Novák: Piano Concerto, Toman and the Wood Nymph
Musique classique
2020
1.
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in E Minor: No. 1, Allegro energico (Extrait)
Jan Bartoš
0:30
2.
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in E Minor: No. 2, Andante con sentimento (Extrait)
Jan Bartoš
0:30
3.
Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in E Minor: No. 3, Allegro giusto (Extrait)
Jan Bartoš
0:30
4.
At Dusk, Op. 13: No. 1, Andante rubato (Extrait)
Jan Bartoš
0:30
5.
At Dusk, Op. 13: No. 2, Alla Ballata (Extrait)
Jan Bartoš
0:30
6.
At Dusk, Op. 13: No. 3, Serenade No. 1 Andante con moto (Extrait)
Jan Bartoš
0:30
7.
At Dusk, Op. 13: No. 4, Serenade No. 2 Andante grazioso (Extrait)
Jan Bartoš
0:30
8.
Toman and the Wood Nymph, Op. 40 "Symphonic poem after a Bohemian legend for large orchestra" (Extrait)
Jan Bartoš
0:30