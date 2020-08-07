Now Here's Johnny Cash

Now Here's Johnny Cash

Blues

2011

1.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Life Goes On (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© CGH Ventures Inc.