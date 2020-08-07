Now, There Was a Song (Remastered)

Now, There Was a Song (Remastered)

Country

2017

1.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Time Changes Everything (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

I'd Just Be Fool Enough (To Fall) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Transfusion Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Just One More (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Honky-Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© AVID Entertainment