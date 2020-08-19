Now, There Was a Song!
Country
2020
1.
Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
I Feel Better Over All (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Time Changes Everything (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
I'd Just Be Fool Enough (To Fall) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Transfusion Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Just One More (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30