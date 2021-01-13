Nur das Beste
Pop rock
2005
1.
Traumtänzerball (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
2.
Erste Sehnsucht (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
3.
Dornröschen ist aufgewacht (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
4.
Eine Reise in die Zärtlichkeit (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
5.
Dein kleiner Engel schweigt (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
6.
Und heut' Nacht will ich tanzen (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
7.
Herzklopfen (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
8.
Dieses 100 000-Volt-Gefühl (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
9.
Bossa Nova (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
10.
Kopfüber in die Nacht (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
11.
Kleine Seelenfeuer (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
12.
Viel zu tief (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
13.
Unschlagbar sanft (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30
14.
Schmetterlinge sind frei (Extrait)
Michelle
0:30