Nursery Collection

Nursery Collection

Musique pour enfants

2004

1.

Ride a Cock Horse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

This Little Pig Went to Market (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Little Bo-Peep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Pop Goes he Weasel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Bobby Shafto (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

See Saw Margery Daw (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

I Had a Little Nut Tree (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

There Was a Crooked Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Ding Dong Bell (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Seven Little Pigs Went to Market (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Pease Pudding Hot (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Goosey Goosey Gander (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

All the Pretty Horses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

The Little Red Hen (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

The Three Little Pigs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Sleeping Beauty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

The Tortoise and the Hare (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

The Gingerbread Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 01 min

© CRS Records