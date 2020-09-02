Nursery Collection
Musique pour enfants
2004
1.
Ride a Cock Horse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
This Little Pig Went to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Little Bo-Peep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Pop Goes he Weasel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Bobby Shafto (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
See Saw Margery Daw (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
I Had a Little Nut Tree (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
There Was a Crooked Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Ding Dong Bell (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Seven Little Pigs Went to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Pease Pudding Hot (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Goosey Goosey Gander (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
All the Pretty Horses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
The Little Red Hen (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
The Three Little Pigs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Sleeping Beauty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
The Tortoise and the Hare (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
The Gingerbread Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30