Nursery Rhymes

Musique pour enfants

2016

1.

Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Jack and Jill (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Little Bo Peep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Seven Little Pigs Went to Market (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Five Little Ducks Went Swimming One Day (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Little Robin Redbreast (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

It's Raining It's Pouring (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Sally Go Round the Sun (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

There Was an Old Woman Who Swallowed a Fly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Three Blind Mice (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

If All the World Were Paper (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Ten Green Bottles (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Ten in the Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Old Mother Hubbard (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

One Potato Two Potato (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Mary Mary Quite Contrary (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

A Frog He Would a Wooing Go (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

49 min

