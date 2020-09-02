Nursery Rhymes
Musique pour enfants
2016
1.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Jack and Jill (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Little Bo Peep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Seven Little Pigs Went to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Five Little Ducks Went Swimming One Day (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Little Robin Redbreast (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Polly Put the Kettle On (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
It's Raining It's Pouring (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Sally Go Round the Sun (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
There Was an Old Woman Who Swallowed a Fly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Three Blind Mice (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
If All the World Were Paper (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Ten Green Bottles (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Ring a Ring of Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Ten in the Bed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Old Mother Hubbard (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
One Potato Two Potato (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Mary Mary Quite Contrary (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
A Frog He Would a Wooing Go (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30