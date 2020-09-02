Nursery Rhymes & Fairy Stories
Musique pour enfants
2019
1.
Bobby Shafto (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Three Blind Mice (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Sing A Song Of Sixpence (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Jack and Jill (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
One, Two Buckle My Shoe (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Cobbler Cobbler Mend My Shoe (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Humpty Dumpty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
The North Wind Doth Blow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Pussy Cat, Pussy Cat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Hey Diddle Diddle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Ride A Cock Horse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
A Frog He Would a Wooing Go (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
The Grand Old Duke Of York (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Yankee Doodle (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Diddle Diddle Dumpling (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Georgie Porgie Pudding & Pie (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
There Was A Crooked Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Old Mother Hubbard (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Dance To Your Daddy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Ding Dong Bell (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Pop Goes The Weasel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
The Little Red Hen (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Three Little Pigs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Sleeping Beauty (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
The Hare And The Tortoise (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
The Gingerbread Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30