Nutmeg And Ginger - Spicy Ballads From Shakespeare's London
Musique classique
1999
1.
Anonymous: Daphne - Setting à 5 by William Wigthorp (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
2.
Anonymous: Nutmegs and Ginger (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
3.
Anonymous: Watkins Ale (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
4.
Anonymous: Nancie - Setting à 5 by Valentin Haussmann (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
5.
Anonymous: The London Prentice (To the Tune of Nancie) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
6.
Anonymous: Greensleeves (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
7.
Anonymous: Loath to Depart - Keyboard setting by Giles Farnaby (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
8.
Anonymous: The Cutpurse. Tune adapted from Packington's Pound (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
9.
Anonymous: Daphne - Setting à 5 by William Wigthorp (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
10.
Anonymous: Dulcina - Setting for 5 strings by William Brade (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
11.
Anonymous: The Miller (To the Tune of Nutmegs and Ginger) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
12.
Anonymous: Fortune my Foe - Anon. setting for mixed consort (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
13.
Anonymous: Lie Still, my Dear (To the Tune of Loath to Depart) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
14.
Anonymous: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home - Setting for 2 lutes by John Dowland and anon. (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
15.
Anonymous: How Can the Tree (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
16.
Anonymous: Pavan - Setting à 5 by V. Haussmann, based on Roland/Lord Willoughby (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
17.
Anonymous: Galliard - Setting à5 by V. Haussmann, based on Roland/Lord Willoughby (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
18.
Campion: Go, Silly Note - original version (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
19.
Anonymous: Come Hither - Setting à 5 by William Wigthorpe to the tune of Roland /Lord Willoughby (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
20.
Anonymous: Dulcina - Setting by William Brade adapted for voice and plucked instruments (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
21.
Anonymous: Dido Was the Carthage Queen - Setting for voice and lute by George Mason or John Earsden (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
22.
Anonymous: Packington's Pound - Setting for keyboard by Benjamin Cosyn (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30
23.
Anonymous: Sellinger's Round (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)
Musicians Of The Globe
0:30