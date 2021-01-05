Nutmeg And Ginger - Spicy Ballads From Shakespeare's London

Nutmeg And Ginger - Spicy Ballads From Shakespeare's London

Musique classique

1999

1.

Anonymous: Daphne - Setting à 5 by William Wigthorp (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
2.

Anonymous: Nutmegs and Ginger (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
3.

Anonymous: Watkins Ale (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
4.

Anonymous: Nancie - Setting à 5 by Valentin Haussmann (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
5.

Anonymous: The London Prentice (To the Tune of Nancie) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
6.

Anonymous: Greensleeves (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
7.

Anonymous: Loath to Depart - Keyboard setting by Giles Farnaby (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
8.

Anonymous: The Cutpurse. Tune adapted from Packington's Pound (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
9.

10.

Anonymous: Dulcina - Setting for 5 strings by William Brade (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
11.

Anonymous: The Miller (To the Tune of Nutmegs and Ginger) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
12.

Anonymous: Fortune my Foe - Anon. setting for mixed consort (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
13.

Anonymous: Lie Still, my Dear (To the Tune of Loath to Depart) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
14.

Anonymous: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home - Setting for 2 lutes by John Dowland and anon. (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
15.

Anonymous: How Can the Tree (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
16.

Anonymous: Pavan - Setting à 5 by V. Haussmann, based on Roland/Lord Willoughby (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
17.

Anonymous: Galliard - Setting à5 by V. Haussmann, based on Roland/Lord Willoughby (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
18.

Campion: Go, Silly Note - original version (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
19.

Anonymous: Come Hither - Setting à 5 by William Wigthorpe to the tune of Roland /Lord Willoughby (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
20.

Anonymous: Dulcina - Setting by William Brade adapted for voice and plucked instruments (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
21.

Anonymous: Dido Was the Carthage Queen - Setting for voice and lute by George Mason or John Earsden (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
22.

Anonymous: Packington's Pound - Setting for keyboard by Benjamin Cosyn (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30
23.

Anonymous: Sellinger's Round (Ed. Holman) (Extrait)

Musicians Of The Globe

0:30

23 chansons

1 h 18 min

