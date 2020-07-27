Nylon Maiden Lives On

Rock

2020

Disque 1

1.

The Evil That Men Do (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
2.

Sun and Steel (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
3.

No More Lies (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
4.

The Clansman (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
5.

Be Quick or Be Dead (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
6.

The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
7.

Coming Home (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
8.

Brave New World (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
9.

Mother Russia (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Caught Somewhere in Time (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
2.

Running Free (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
3.

Sign of the Cross (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
4.

Quest for Fire (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
5.

Can I Play with Madness? (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
6.

Transylvania (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
7.

Hallowed Be Thy Name (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
8.

The Duellists (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
9.

Empire of the Clouds (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

18 chansons

1 h 50 min

© Blacklake