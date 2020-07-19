Nylon Metal

Nylon Metal

Rock

2018

Disque 1

1.

The Good, the Bad, the Ugly (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
2.

Eagle Fly Free (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
3.

2 Minutes to Midnight (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
4.

Forever (feat. Bruce Kulick) (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
5.

Definitely Doable (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
6.

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
7.

Hollow Years (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
8.

Eye of the Tiger (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
9.

Renegade (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
10.

The Unforgiven II (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
11.

Soldier of Fortune (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
12.

Rock and Roll All Nite (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
13.

Fading Monument (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
14.

The Final Countdown (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Where Eagles Dare (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
2.

Temple of the King (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
3.

Lightning Strikes Twice (feat. Blaze Bayley) (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
4.

Enter Sandman (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
5.

All My Love (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
6.

Want You Bad (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
7.

The Wickerman (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
8.

Space Oddity (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
9.

The Minstrel's Duel (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
10.

Smoke on the Water (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
11.

Future World (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
12.

Living After Midnight (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
13.

Detroit Rock City (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30
14.

Burn (Extrait)

Thomas Zwijsen

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 46 min

© Blacklake