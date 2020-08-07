O Give Thanks Unto the Lord: Choral Works by Thomas Tomkins

Musique classique

2020

1.

Death is Swallowed Up in Victory (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
2.

Preces & Responses: I. Preces (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
3.

Magnificat & Nunc dimittis (The Fourth Service): I. Magnificat (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
4.

Magnificat & Nunc dimittis (The Fourth Service): II. Nunc dimittis (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
5.

Who Can Tell How Oft He Offendeth (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
6.

Gloria tibi Trinitas (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
7.

Give Sentence With Me, O God (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
8.

Magnificat & Nunc dimittis (The Seventh Service): I. Magnificat (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
9.

Magnificat & Nunc dimittis (The Seventh Service): II. Nunc dimittis (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
10.

Preces & Responses: II. Responses (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
11.

Jesus Came When The Doors Were Shut (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
12.

Turn Unto The Lord Our God (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
13.

A Fantasy (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
14.

Give Ear To My Words (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
15.

The Heavens Declare The Glory of God (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
16.

Remember Me, O Lord (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
17.

O Lord, How Manifold Are Thy Works (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
18.

O Give Thanks Unto The Lord (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30
19.

Voluntary (Extrait)

The Choir of HM Chapel Royal, Hampton Court Palace

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Resonus Classics

