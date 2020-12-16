O Sweet Love: Music of Byrd & Dowland
Musique classique
2001
1.
Ye sacred muses (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
2.
A Fancy (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
3.
Shall I strive with words to move (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
4.
Fortune (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
5.
Blame I confess (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
6.
Go from my window (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
7.
Say, Love, if ever thou didst find (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
8.
My Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
9.
Come to me, grief, for ever (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
10.
The Bells (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
11.
Ah silly soul (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
12.
The Carman's Whistle (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
13.
Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
14.
Come again, sweet love doth now invite (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30
15.
Tregian's Ground (Extrait)
Daniel Taylor
0:30