O Sweet Love: Music of Byrd & Dowland

Musique classique

2001

1.

Ye sacred muses (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
2.

A Fancy (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
3.

Shall I strive with words to move (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
4.

Fortune (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
5.

Blame I confess (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
6.

Go from my window (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
7.

Say, Love, if ever thou didst find (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
8.

My Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
9.

Come to me, grief, for ever (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
10.

The Bells (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
11.

Ah silly soul (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
12.

The Carman's Whistle (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
13.

Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
14.

Come again, sweet love doth now invite (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30
15.

Tregian's Ground (Extrait)

Daniel Taylor

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 01 min

© ATMA Classique