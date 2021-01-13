Ocean Machine - Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv

Métal

2018

1.

Truth (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
2.

Stormbending (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
3.

Om (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
4.

Failure (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
5.

By Your Command (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
6.

Gaia (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
7.

Deadhead (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
8.

Canada (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
9.

Bad Devil (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
10.

Higher (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
11.

A Simple Lullaby (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
12.

Deep Peace (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
13.

Seventh Wave (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
14.

Life (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
15.

Night (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
16.

Hide Nowhere (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
17.

Sister (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
18.

3 A.M. (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
19.

Voices in the Fan (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
20.

Greetings (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
21.

Regulator (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
22.

Funeral (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
23.

Bastard (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
24.

The Death of Music (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30
25.

Thing Beyond Things (Extrait)

Devin Townsend

0:30

25 chansons

2 h 42 min

© InsideOutMusic