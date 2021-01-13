Ocean Machine - Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv
Métal
2018
1.
Truth (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
2.
Stormbending (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
3.
Om (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
4.
Failure (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
5.
By Your Command (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
6.
Gaia (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
7.
Deadhead (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
8.
Canada (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
9.
Bad Devil (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
10.
Higher (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
11.
A Simple Lullaby (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
12.
Deep Peace (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
13.
Seventh Wave (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
14.
Life (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
15.
Night (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
16.
Hide Nowhere (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
17.
Sister (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
18.
3 A.M. (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
19.
Voices in the Fan (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
20.
Greetings (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
21.
Regulator (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
22.
Funeral (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
23.
Bastard (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
24.
The Death of Music (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30
25.
Thing Beyond Things (Extrait)
Devin Townsend
0:30