Odd Man In
Country
1975
1.
Don't Boogie Woogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Shake Rattle And Roll (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
You Ought To See My Mind (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
I Don't Want To Be Lonely Tonight (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
That Kind Of Fool (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
A Damn Good Country Song (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Jerry's Place (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
When I Take My Vacation In Heaven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Crawdad Song (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30