Odio (Originally Performed by Romeo Santos) [Karaoke Version]

Odio (Originally Performed by Romeo Santos) [Karaoke Version]

Pop

2014

1.

Odio (Originally Performed By Romeo Santos) (Extrait)

Hot Beatz

0:30
2.

Odio (Originally Performed By Romeo Santos) (Extrait)

Hot Beatz

0:30

2 chansons

8 min

© Lotion Beat & Music