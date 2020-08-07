Of the Blue Colour of the Sky (Extra Nice Edition)

Of the Blue Colour of the Sky (Extra Nice Edition)

Rock

2010

Disque 1

1.

WTF? (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
2.

This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
3.

All Is Not Lost (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
4.

Needing/Getting (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
5.

Skyscrapers (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
6.

White Knuckles (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
7.

I Want You So Bad I Can't Breathe (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
8.

End Love (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
9.

Before The Earth Was Round (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
10.

Last Leaf (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
11.

Back From Kathmandu (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
12.

While You Were Asleep (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
13.

In The Glass (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Skyscrapers (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
2.

Shooting The Moon (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
3.

Louisiana Land (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
4.

This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
5.

Gigantic (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
6.

This Will Be Our Year (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
7.

This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
8.

Skyscrapers (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
9.

I Want You So Bad I Can't Breathe (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
10.

Needing/Getting (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
11.

Back From Kathmandu (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
12.

Shooting The Moon (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
13.

Before The Earth Was Round (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
14.

All Is Not Lost (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
15.

While You Were Asleep (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
16.

Last Leaf (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
17.

The Sound Of The New Record (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
18.

Chatting With Dave (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
19.

Dave Defends Distortion (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
20.

Recording Last Leaf (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
21.

Playing Live (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
22.

Lyrics (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
23.

White Knuckles (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
24.

White Knuckles (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
25.

White Knuckles (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
26.

White Knuckles (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
27.

White Knuckles (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
28.

All Is Not Lost (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
29.

This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
30.

This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
31.

This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
32.

End Love (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30
33.

End Love (Extrait)

OK Go

0:30

46 chansons

2 h 47 min

© Paracadute

