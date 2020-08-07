Of the Blue Colour of the Sky (Extra Nice Edition)
Rock
2010
Disque 1
1.
WTF? (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
2.
This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
3.
All Is Not Lost (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
4.
Needing/Getting (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
5.
Skyscrapers (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
6.
White Knuckles (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
7.
I Want You So Bad I Can't Breathe (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
8.
End Love (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
9.
Before The Earth Was Round (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
10.
Last Leaf (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
11.
Back From Kathmandu (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
12.
While You Were Asleep (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
13.
In The Glass (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Skyscrapers (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
2.
Shooting The Moon (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
3.
Louisiana Land (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
4.
This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
5.
Gigantic (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
6.
This Will Be Our Year (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
7.
This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
8.
Skyscrapers (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
9.
I Want You So Bad I Can't Breathe (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
10.
Needing/Getting (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
11.
Back From Kathmandu (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
12.
Shooting The Moon (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
13.
Before The Earth Was Round (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
14.
All Is Not Lost (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
15.
While You Were Asleep (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
16.
Last Leaf (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
17.
The Sound Of The New Record (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
18.
Chatting With Dave (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
19.
Dave Defends Distortion (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
20.
Recording Last Leaf (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
21.
Playing Live (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
22.
Lyrics (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
23.
White Knuckles (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
24.
White Knuckles (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
25.
White Knuckles (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
26.
White Knuckles (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
27.
White Knuckles (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
28.
All Is Not Lost (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
29.
This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
30.
This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
31.
This Too Shall Pass (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
32.
End Love (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30
33.
End Love (Extrait)
OK Go
0:30