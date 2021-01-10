Official Bootleg, Vol. 4 - Live in Brisbane, Australia 2011
Rock
2011
1.
Wake the Sleeper (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Return to Fantasy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Only Human (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
Book of Lies (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Bird of Prey (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Stealin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Rainbow Demon (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
The Wizard (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Free Me (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Free 'n' Easy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Gypsy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Look at Yourself (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
July Morning (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Easy Livin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
15.
Sunrise (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
16.
Lady in Black (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30