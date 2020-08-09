Official Bootleg, Vol. 4 - Live in Brisbane, Australia 2011

Official Bootleg, Vol. 4 - Live in Brisbane, Australia 2011

Rock

2011

1.

Wake the Sleeper (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Return to Fantasy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Only Human (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Book of Lies (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Bird of Prey (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Stealin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Rainbow Demon (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

The Wizard (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Free Me (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Free 'N' Easy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Gypsy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Look at Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

July Morning (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Easy Livin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
16.

Lady in Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 29 min

© earMUSIC