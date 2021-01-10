Official Bootleg, Vol. 6 - Live At the Rock of Ages Festival, Germany 2008

Official Bootleg, Vol. 6 - Live At the Rock of Ages Festival, Germany 2008

Rock

2013

1.

Overload (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Cry Freedom (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Falling in Love (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Words in the Distance (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Tears of the World (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Between Two Worlds (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

The Wizard (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Free Me (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Shadow (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Gypsy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

July Morning (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

Easy Livin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Lady in Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 16 min

© earMUSIC