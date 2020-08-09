Official Bootleg Volume Three - Live in Kawasaki, Japan 2010
Rock
2011
1.
Wake the Sleeper (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Overload (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Bird of Prey (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
Stealin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Love in Silence (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
The Wizard (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Traveller in Time (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
Easy Livin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Poet's Justice (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Circle of Hands (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Rainbow Demon (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
All My Life (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
Paradise/ The Spell (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Rain (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
15.
Free 'N' Easy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
16.
Gypsy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
17.
Look at Yourself (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
18.
Angels Walk with You (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
19.
Shadow (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
20.
July Morning (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
21.
Lady in Black (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30