Oh, What A Night! / The Great Ballads
R&B
1998
1.
Oh, What A Night (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
2.
Close Your Eyes (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
3.
The Love We Had (Stays On My Mind) (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
4.
Soul Strollin' (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
5.
Always Together (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
6.
O-O, I Love You (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
7.
My Pretending Days Are Over (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
8.
I Miss You (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
9.
Does Anybody Know I'm Here? (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
10.
I Can't Do Enough (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
11.
I Can Sing A Rainbow / Love Is Blue (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
12.
Love Is So Simple (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
13.
Open Up My Heart (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
14.
Since I Fell For You (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30
15.
Stay In My Corner (Extrait)
The Dells
0:30