Oh, What A Night! / The Great Ballads

R&B

1998

1.

Oh, What A Night (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
2.

Close Your Eyes (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
3.

The Love We Had (Stays On My Mind) (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
4.

Soul Strollin' (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
5.

Always Together (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
6.

O-O, I Love You (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
7.

My Pretending Days Are Over (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
8.

I Miss You (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
9.

Does Anybody Know I'm Here? (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
10.

I Can't Do Enough (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
11.

I Can Sing A Rainbow / Love Is Blue (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
12.

Love Is So Simple (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
13.

Open Up My Heart (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
14.

Since I Fell For You (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30
15.

Stay In My Corner (Extrait)

The Dells

0:30

15 chansons

59 min

© Geffen*