OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES NON-STOP REMIX ALBUM
Musique électronique
2019
Disque 1
1.
Cold World (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
2.
Not Okay (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
3.
XTC Acid (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
4.
Ponyboy (Megadog) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
5.
Push Emission (Whore Moans) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
6.
Ponyboy (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
7.
Faceshopping (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
8.
Not Okay (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
9.
Whole New World (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
10.
Infatuation (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
11.
Faceshopping (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
12.
Pretending I Give In (Let Go) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Pretending (Glasshouse) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
2.
Whole New World (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
3.
Pony Whip (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
4.
Faceshopping (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
5.
Pretend World (Shop Front) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
6.
Laser (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
7.
Cold Water (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
8.
Dive (SDF) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
9.
Infatuation (Sunlight Zone) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
10.
Infatuation (Twilight Zone) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
11.
Infatuation (Midnight Zone) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
12.
Infatuation (The Abyss) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30
13.
Infatuation (The Trenches) (Extrait)
Sophie
0:30