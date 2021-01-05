Old Time Wedding Reels And Other Favorite Scottish Fiddle Tunes

Folk

1992

1.

The Bungalow Reel / Coire An Lochan / Traditional Pipe Reel (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
2.

Culloden House Medley (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
3.

The Drover's Lad Medley (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
4.

Flee As A Bird Clog / East Neuk O'Fife / Lord Seaforth (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
5.

Miss Minnie Foster's Clog Medley (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
6.

Annie Is My Darling / The Red Shoes (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
7.

Ashokan Farewell (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
8.

Forth Bridge Medley (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
9.

Old Time Wedding Reels / The Contradiction / Magnetic Hornpipe (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
10.

Margaret Chisholm Medley (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
11.

Miss Hutton Medley (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
12.

Niel Gow's Lament For The Death Of Second Wife / Stirling Castle / John Howatt's Reel (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
13.

Niel Gow's Lament For Dr. Mora Medley (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30
14.

H. MacWorth / Newcastle Clog / The Arthur Seat (Extrait)

Joseph Cormier And Friends

0:30

14 chansons

55 min

© New Rounder

