Old Time Wedding Reels And Other Favorite Scottish Fiddle Tunes
Folk
1992
1.
The Bungalow Reel / Coire An Lochan / Traditional Pipe Reel (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
2.
Culloden House Medley (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
3.
The Drover's Lad Medley (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
4.
Flee As A Bird Clog / East Neuk O'Fife / Lord Seaforth (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
5.
Miss Minnie Foster's Clog Medley (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
6.
Annie Is My Darling / The Red Shoes (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
7.
Ashokan Farewell (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
8.
Forth Bridge Medley (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
9.
Old Time Wedding Reels / The Contradiction / Magnetic Hornpipe (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
10.
Margaret Chisholm Medley (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
11.
Miss Hutton Medley (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
12.
Niel Gow's Lament For The Death Of Second Wife / Stirling Castle / John Howatt's Reel (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
13.
Niel Gow's Lament For Dr. Mora Medley (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30
14.
H. MacWorth / Newcastle Clog / The Arthur Seat (Extrait)
Joseph Cormier And Friends
0:30