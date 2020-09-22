Olympia Paris 1962 (Live)

Musique Francophone

2013

1.

Introduction Sam'di Soir / Serre La Main D'un Fou / Retiens La Nuit / Viens Danser Le Twist (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

Hey Baby! (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Elle Est Terrible (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

C'est Le Mashed Potatoes (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

L'idole Des Jeunes (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

C'est Une Fille Comme Toi (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Dans Un Jardin D'amour (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Serre La Main D'un Fou (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Sam'di Soir (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Retiens La Nuit (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Pas Cette Chanson (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

La Bagarre (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

Rebel Rouser (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
14.

Présentation Des Musiciens (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
15.

Comme L'été Dernier (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
16.

Viens Danser Le Twist (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
17.

Tout Bas Tout Bas Tout Bas (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
18.

Laissez-Nous Twister (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
19.

I Got a Woman (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

19 chansons

54 min

© Lumi OMP