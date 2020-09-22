Olympia Paris 1962 (Live)
Musique Francophone
2013
1.
Introduction Sam'di Soir / Serre La Main D'un Fou / Retiens La Nuit / Viens Danser Le Twist (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Hey Baby! (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Elle Est Terrible (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
C'est Le Mashed Potatoes (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
L'idole Des Jeunes (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
C'est Une Fille Comme Toi (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Dans Un Jardin D'amour (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Serre La Main D'un Fou (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Sam'di Soir (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Retiens La Nuit (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
Pas Cette Chanson (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
La Bagarre (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
13.
Rebel Rouser (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
14.
Présentation Des Musiciens (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
15.
Comme L'été Dernier (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
16.
Viens Danser Le Twist (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
17.
Tout Bas Tout Bas Tout Bas (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
18.
Laissez-Nous Twister (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
19.
I Got a Woman (Remastered) [Live] (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30