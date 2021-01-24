On Tour
Rock
2008
1.
Something's Been Making Me Blue (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Tomorrow (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Back to You (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
It's Your Life / Take Good Care of My Baby / Mexican Girl / For a Few Dollars More (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
Wild Angels (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Changing All the Time (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Home Is Anywhere You Are (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
Baby It's You (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
Don't Give Me That (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
I'll Meet You at Midnight (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
Oh Carol (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
15.
Needles and Pins (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
16.
Have You Ever Seen the Rain (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
17.
Don't Play Your Rock'n'Roll to Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
18.
Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30