Once More With Feeling

Once More With Feeling

Jazz

2003

1.

Once More with Feeling (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
2.

Stormy Weather (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
3.

Cottage for Sale (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
4.

Blues in the Night (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
5.

I Hear a Rhapsody (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
6.

As Time Goes By (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
7.

That Old Black Magic (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
8.

I Apologise (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
9.

I Love You (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
10.

With Every Breath I Take (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
11.

Secret Love (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
12.

I'm Beginning to See the Light (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
13.

Anything You Wanna Do (I Wanna Do with You) (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30
14.

Like Wow (Extrait)

Billy Eckstine

0:30

14 chansons

43 min

© Parlophone UK