One Fine Day
Musique classique
2011
1.
Ave Maria (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
2.
Puccini: One Fine Day (Un Bel Di) (From “Madame Butterfly”) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
3.
Music Of The Night (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
4.
Kamen: Requiem for a Soldier (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
5.
Løvland: I've Dreamed Of You (Questo e per te) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
6.
Puccini: Nessun Dorma (from Turandot) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
7.
Offenbach: Baracolle (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
8.
The Prayer (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
9.
Shout In Silence (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
10.
Rutter: The Lord Is My Shepherd (From "Requiem") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
11.
Puccini: "O Mio Babbino Caro" (From Gianni Schicchi) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
12.
Mascagni: Sancta Maria (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
13.
Franck: Panis Angelicus, Op. 12 (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
14.
O Sole Mio (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
15.
Va pensiero (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
16.
Barber: Agnus Dei, Op. 11 (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
17.
We'll Meet Again (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
18.
Adam: O Holy Night (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
19.
Cymru Fach (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
20.
Traditional: Ar Lan Y Mor (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
21.
Traditional: Cwm Rhondda (Bread of Heaven - Wales Victorious) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30