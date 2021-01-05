One Fine Day

Musique classique

2011

1.

Ave Maria (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
2.

Puccini: One Fine Day (Un Bel Di) (From “Madame Butterfly”) (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
3.

Music Of The Night (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
4.

Kamen: Requiem for a Soldier (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
5.

Løvland: I've Dreamed Of You (Questo e per te) (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
6.

Puccini: Nessun Dorma (from Turandot) (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
7.

Offenbach: Baracolle (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
8.

The Prayer (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
9.

Shout In Silence (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
10.

Rutter: The Lord Is My Shepherd (From "Requiem") (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
11.

Puccini: "O Mio Babbino Caro" (From Gianni Schicchi) (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
12.

Mascagni: Sancta Maria (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
13.

Franck: Panis Angelicus, Op. 12 (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
14.

O Sole Mio (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
15.

Va pensiero (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
16.

Barber: Agnus Dei, Op. 11 (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
17.

We'll Meet Again (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
18.

Adam: O Holy Night (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
19.

Cymru Fach (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
20.

Traditional: Ar Lan Y Mor (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
21.

Traditional: Cwm Rhondda (Bread of Heaven - Wales Victorious) (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Decca (UMO)