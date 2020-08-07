One Hit Wonders of the 70s
Pop
2013
1.
Bridge over Troubled Water (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
(I Just Want To) Celebrate (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Band of Gold (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
ABC (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Let It Be (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Close to You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
War (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Joy to the World (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
It's Too Late (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
Indian Reservation (The Lament of the Cherokee Reservation Indian) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
Go Away Little Girl (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
Just My Imagination (Running Away from Me) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
Take Me Home, Country Roads (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
Maggie May (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
Knock Three Times (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
American Pie (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
Without You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
Let's Stay Together (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Lean on Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Tie a Yellow Ribbon 'Round the Old Oak Tree (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
Bad Bad Leroy Brown (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Crocodile Rock (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Let's Get It On (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30