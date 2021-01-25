One More For The Road
Jazz
2006
1.
Come Rain Or Come Shine (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
2.
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
3.
Last Night When We Were Young (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
4.
Ill Wind (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
5.
One For My Baby (And One More For The Road) (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
6.
I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
7.
I Wonder What Became Of Me (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
8.
That Old Black Magic (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
9.
This Time the Dream's on Me (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
10.
Stormy Weather (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
11.
It's Only A Paper Moon (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30
12.
Over The Rainbow (Extrait)
Toots Thielemans
0:30