One Night at Budokan
Rock
1982
Disque 1
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
2.
Armed and Ready (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
3.
Cry for the Nations (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
4.
Attack of the Mad Axeman (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
5.
But I Want More (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
6.
Victim of Illusion (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
7.
Into the Arena (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
Disque 2
1.
On and On (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
2.
Never Trust a Stranger (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
3.
Let Sleeping Dogs Lie (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
4.
Tales of Mystery (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
5.
Cozy Powell Drum Solo (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
6.
Courvoisier Concert (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
7.
Lost Horizons (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
8.
Doctor Doctor (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30
9.
Ready to Rock (Extrait)
The Michael Schenker Group
0:30