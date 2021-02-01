One Quiet Night
Jazz
2009
1.
One Quiet Night (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
2.
Song for the Boys (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
3.
Don't Know Why (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
4.
Another Chance (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
5.
Time Goes On (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
6.
My Song (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
7.
Peace Memory (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
8.
Ferry Cross the Mersey (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
9.
Over on 4th Street (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
10.
I Will Find the Way (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
11.
North to South, East to West (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
12.
Last Train Home (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30
13.
In All We See (Extrait)
Pat Metheny
0:30