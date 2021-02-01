One Quiet Night

One Quiet Night

Jazz

2009

1.

One Quiet Night (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
2.

Song for the Boys (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
3.

Don't Know Why (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
4.

Another Chance (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
5.

Time Goes On (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
6.

My Song (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
7.

Peace Memory (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
8.

Ferry Cross the Mersey (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
9.

Over on 4th Street (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
10.

I Will Find the Way (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
11.

North to South, East to West (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
12.

Last Train Home (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30
13.

In All We See (Extrait)

Pat Metheny

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Nonesuch